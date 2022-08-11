Johor immigration foils attempt to smuggle 12 Indonesian nationals at CIQ

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Immigration Department foiled an attempt by a syndicate which also involved the department’s officers to smuggle in 12 Indonesians through the Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) checkpoint here early this morning.

Its director, Baharuddin Tahir (pix) said the nine men and three women, aged between 25 and 40, were in a Perodua Alza and a Toyota Vios and travelling from Singapore when they were stopped at the CIQ vehicle lane here at 7.20 am.

He also said two local men believed to be the transporters, aged 52 and 24, and working for the syndicate were also detained.

“The arrests were made after we received information from the Customs Department which had conducted an inspection on the vehicles, goods carried and passport.

“During the inspection, our Customs found that there were no entry stamp marks on their passports which prompted them to alert the matter to our department which resulted in the arrest of all those involved,” he said during a press conference at the Home Ministry Complex here today.

He said following an investigation, 10 of the foreigners arrested were on the wanted list for various offences and are prohibited from entering Malaysia since their offences were investigated under Section 6(1) C of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and deported to their country.

“Two other Indonesians were not on the list but were in the same vehicle.

“Our initial investigations revealed that the foreigners claimed that they had paid about 10 million rupiahs or RM3,000 to the tekong (skipper) to manage their entry into Malaysia,” he said.

Baharuddin said it was impossible for all of the foreigners to pass through the Immigration counter at the CIQ without the aid and involvement of Immigration officers.

He said the department was tracking down the officers believed to be involved in the smuggling syndicate and action would be taken against them.

Baharuddin added that the case was being investigated under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants 2007 and Section 55A (1) of the Immigration Act.-Bernama