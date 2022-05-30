Johor launches five new initiative to help Johoreans own homes

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor state government through its Johor State Housing Development Corporation (PKPJ) has launched five new initiatives in an effort to help Johoreans own homes.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the initiatives were aimed at simplifying the people’s affairs to own homes as well as reducing bureaucracy.

He said the five initiatives involve the People’s Housing Programme (PPR) and Rumah Sewa Kerajaan (RSK), RM1,000 voucher application, Rumah Mampu Biaya Johor, bumiputera lots and transfer of ownership.

According to him, under the PPR and RSK, the people are given a rental exemption this year, a discount on rental arrears of 50 per cent and a reduction in application documents from 23 to six.

Meanwhile, for the RM1,000 voucher application, Onn Hafiz said the application documents had been reduced from six to two and the vouchers would be paid within 14 days compared to 30 days previously.

“For Rumah Mampu Biaya Johor, the application documents have also been reduced from 17 to five only while the offer letter will be issued within seven days compared to 30 days previously.

“For bumiputera lots, the application documents are reduced from three to two and the approval period is seven days compared to 180 days previously and for transfer (of ownership), the required documents are reduced from 10 to six only.

“The housing agenda is a very important agenda for me personally where every Johorean should have their own house. Therefore, I hope that the housing agenda for Johor can be executed well and may all our efforts be blessed by Allah, “ he said in a post uploaded on his Facebook site today.-Bernama