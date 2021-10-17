Johor looks for best way over 70,000 unsold, unoccupied, abandoned houses issue

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor State Government will look for the best method to solve the problem involving more than 70,000 unsold, unoccupied or abandoned houses around the city.

Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said among the factors contributing to the problem are new homeownership policies and conditions such as Malaysia My Second Home Programme (MM2H).

He said among the efforts that would be undertaken by the state government including working with real estate companies involved and introducing rental programmes to the younger generation.

“We will discuss and cooperate with real states agents who have the record of completed and unsold houses, types of units, appropriate rental rates,” he told reporters after the key handover ceremony of Taman Setia Indah medium low-cost terrace houses and Johor Affordable Houses (RMBJ) at the Taman Ekoflora Community Center here today.

He said the problem with the over 70,000 unsold, unoccupied or abandoned houses needed to be resolved for Johor Bahru to become a dynamic city.

On Johor 2022 Budget, Hasni said the B40 and M40 groups as well as youths who had difficulty in finding jobs were among the matters that would be focused on in the budget which would be tabled on November 25.

He said an expansionary approach needed to be adopted to rehabilitate economic sectors severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides that, he said the budget would seek ways to help those doing online businesses at home.

“Many are interested in starting an online business to supplement their income in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The fact is that the economy has not fully recovered so the government needs to help,” he added.-Bernama