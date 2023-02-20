Johor MACC: 90 civil sertants nabbed for corruption between 2020 and 2022

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained 219 people for various corruption offences between 2020 and last year.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias said of all those detained, 90 of those arrested were civil servants, 75 were private sector workers, and 54 were members of the public.

“The Johor MACC received 940 information regarding corruption, misappropriation of funds and abuse of power in the same period.

“Some 196 investigation papers were opened involving 219 arrests and 101 have been charged in court,” he said in speech at the launch of a radio drama about corruption titled “Ringgit ke Syurga” at the Johor Malaysia Broadcasting Department, here today.

Also present was Johor Broadcasting director Ramlee Johari. -Bernama