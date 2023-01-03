Johor MB advises people to stay safe in wake of floods

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has reminded the people, including personnel involved in evacuation work, to always prioritise safety following another round of floods in the state.

He said all agencies under the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) had been activated last night to help flood victims.

The Machap state assemblyman said he had checked out flood-hit areas in the city and visited flood victims at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Mutiara, Bandar Dato Onn here, one of the 21 flood relief centres (PPS) opened in four districts as at 8 am today.

“Johor is grappling with flood disaster again. I have also witnessed operations to save flood victims from their homes.

“I was told that as of now, 560 families comprising 1,591 people have been affected (as at 8 am) by floods, and the number is expected to rise soon,” he said in a post on Facebook today.

He also advised Johoreans to be alert, look out for each other and follow the instructions given by authorities.

Johor was hit by floods again in less than a month after several areas were inundated last night following continuous heavy rain since yesterday morning.

As at 9 am today, 2,162 people from 581 families have been evacuated in five districts, Segamat, Kluang, Kota Tinggi, Johor Bahru and Kulai. -Bernama