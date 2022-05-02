Johor moves occasional holiday to May 4: MB

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government today agreed to move the special holiday or occasional holiday for the state from today (May 2) to Wednesday (May 4).

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi(pix) said the decision was made after taking into account that Aidilfitri falls today.

“The decision to declare this special event holiday is in accordance with Section 9 (1) of the Holidays Act 1951 (Act 369),” he said in a post on his Facebook page today.

Last night, the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad announced that Muslims in Malaysia to celebrate Aidilfitri today.

On April 27, Onn Hafiz was reported to have said that the Johor government announced today (May 2) as a special holiday or occasional holiday in the state in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration.-Bernama