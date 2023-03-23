Johor police bust drug syndicate, seize drugs worth RM3.22m

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police busted a drug trafficking syndicate and arrested two suspects before seizing various types of drugs worth RM3.22 million after carrying out raids at three separate locations in the city on Tuesday.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the two suspects, aged 34 and 38, believed to be working as storekeepers, were detained by a team from the Narcotics Crime Investigations Department from the Johor police headquarters (IPK), between 3.15 pm and 5 pm on Tuesday.

“During the raid, police seized 119,750 erimin 5 pills, 5,360 grams of ecstasy powder, ketamin (903 grams), ecstasy pills (865 grams) and magic mushroom (270 grams). The drugs seized can fix the cravings of 145,928 drug addicts,” he told reporters at the Johor IPK, here today.

Kamarul Zaman said the modus operandi of the syndicate that is believed to have been active since January, used houses in 'gated and guarded' locations to store the drugs before distributing them to the local market.

Police also seized assets of the syndicate worth RM210,450, comprising cash, jewellery and four vehicles, said Kamarul Zaman.

He added that one of the suspects tested positive for drugs (benzo) while the other, though not positive for drugs, had previous criminal records for drug related offences.

Both the suspects will be remanded until March 28 to facilitate investigations while the case would be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Kamarul Zaman said since Jan 1, Johor police had detained 3,967 individuals for various drug related offences while 849.22 kilograms of drugs worth RM9.59 million and property worth RM3.89 million had been seized. -Bernama