JOHOR BAHRU: Police arrested 10 local men suspected of being members of a secret society known as ‘5 Colour’ in Bakri, Muar, today in connection with the death of a car repossessor, believed to have been murdered, last Sunday.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the suspects, aged between 17 and 31 were arrested at about noon in a raid by a team from the Special Investigation Department (D9).

The raid was conducted following information provided by two other suspects who were arrested on Dec 20, he said in a statement today.

He said all the suspects had previous records, including for drug-related offences and that the police were tracking down the remaining members of the gang. — Bernama