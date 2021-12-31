Johor police personnel ready to be deployed for flood operations

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police have placed 4,309 personnel in a state of readiness for possible flood relief work in the state, which is expected to be hit by continuous rain today.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay(pix) said they comprised 415 officers and 3,894 men from the headquarters at the state contingent and all police districts.

“A total of 25 hot spots in Johor have been identified, with the districts of Johor Bahru, Muar and Kota Tinggi having the most locations facing possible floods at four each. We have also readied various assets (for flood operations), including 30 boats, 63 four-wheel drive vehicles, 43 generator sets, 32 vans and 10 tents.

“All these are to ensure the smooth running of any operations which we will conduct with the cooperation of other agencies like the Fire and Rescue Department and Rela,” he told a press conference after the Santai Cycle Persatuan Keluarga Polis (Perkep) Johor programme at the state police headquarters here today.

Also present was his wife SAC Datin Zalena Mohd Ariffin, the Johor Perkep chairman.

On the Santai Cycle Perkep Johor programme, Ayob Khan said it was participated by more than 300 police personnel, their wives and members of the public.

It was aimed at strengthening ties between police and the community, apart from raising funds for Johor Perkep, part of which would be used to help flood victims in various states, he added.

He said the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad had made contributions to Johor Perkep.

Yesterday, the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, asked the relevant agencies and district offices in the state to be prepared to swing into action if flooding occurred as forecast.

According to a notice issued by the National Flood Warning and Forecast Centre (PRABN) at 11 pm on Thursday, several districts in Johor are expected to be hit by floods this afternoon following forecast of continuous rain.

Checks by Bernama at two locations here this morning showed that it had stopped raining in several villages near Sungai Skudai and Sungai Tiram and there was no flooding yet.-Bernama