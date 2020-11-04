Johor police revoke gun licences of 823 people in bid to curb illegal hunting

JOHOR BAHRU: The firearm licences of 823 individuals have been revoked in an effort to control poaching in the state.

While issuing a stern warning, Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the new approach was taken to warn firearms licence holders to comply with the law and not to abuse the licence.

“Police will propose the revocation of licences of eight firearm holders and one licence belonging to a security company for breach of conditions,” he said at a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here, this evening.

Also present was the state Johor Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) director Salman Saaban.

At the same time, the Johor Wildlife Department (Perhilitan) has not issued any hunting permits to any party this year, he added.

In a related matter, six illegal hunters were detained in ‘Ops Khazanah Bersepadu’ a joint operation by the state police and the Johor Wildlife Department in four raids in Kluang, Pontian and Kulai, since Nov 21.

Ayob Khan said the suspects, aged between 22 and 57 years, were detained under Section 8 (a) of the Weapons Act 1960 and Section 60 (1) of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010.

Also seized in the raid were 10 homemade firearms, 110 live ammunition, two long machetes, 10 types of animals in cages including civets, monkeys, parrots and parakeets, as well as deer head trophies, electric saw machines, grinding machines, deer parts, carcass of suspected wildfowl and various other items. — Bernama