JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police will dispose of various types of firecrackers and fireworks worth RM2.02 million which were seized throughout the state from last year until February this year.

Its chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said a court order was obtained to dispose of the fireworks after investigation and prosecution on eight cases of seizure and arrest were completed under Section 8 of the Explosives Act and Section 74 of the Explosives Regulation 1957.

The seizures cover five cases which occurred in areas under the Johor Bahru Utara District Police Headquarters (IPD) with a value of RM1.6 million, a case related to Iskandar Puteri IPD with a seizure value of RM394,800 and two other cases involving Kluang IPD with a seizure value of RM30, 000.

“The disposal has been scheduled from May 23 to 28 at the Batu Anam Shooting Range, Segamat,“ he said in a statement here today.

According to Ayob Khan, only 36 types of fireworks of the Happy Boom and Pop-Pop brands are allowed to be sold in the country as these have been approved by the Home Ministry for sale during the festive season.

“However the fireworks and firecrackers cannot be sold to customers under the age of 18, no online transactions are allowed and restaurant or shop operators are prohibited from selling these items.

“As such, traders need to obtain a permit, licence, coupons or an official letter from the police and local authorities. Action will be taken in accordance with Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957 for any violation of the stipulated conditions,” he said. — Bernama