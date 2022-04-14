Johor police tracking down driver involved in two hit-and-run incidents

JOHOR BAHRU: The police are tracking down the driver of a red Toyota C-HR sport utility vehicle, suspected to be involved in two hit-and-run incidents at two different locations last Monday.

Iskandar Puteri police chief ACP Dzulkhairi Mukhtar(pix) said this was to enable them to record the driver’s statement to assist in the investigation into the incidents.

He said checks found that two reports had been lodged regarding the incidents.

The first incident occured at KM 16 along Jalan Johor Bahru-Ayer Hitam, while the second case took place at Persiaran Ledang Iskandar Puteri at about 9.30pm last Monday.

“An investigation paper has been opened under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving,” he said in a statement, here today.

Two videos lasting 34 seconds and 23 seconds respectively have gone viral on Facebook showing a red Toyota C-HR vehicle being driven in a reckless manner and crashing into a motorcyle before fleeing the scene.-Bernama