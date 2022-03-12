Johor polling day SOP well complied with: Hishammuddin

KLUANG: The standard operating procedures (SOP) for the Johor state election have been well complied with by the voters going to the polls today.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein(pix) said all the election workers were also strict in ensuring compliance with the SOP to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“So far, the level of SOP compliance is good,” he told reporters when met after casting his vote at Sekolah Agama Taman Sri Lambak here today.

Hishammuddin and his wife, Datin Seri Tengku Marsilla Tengku Abdullah, arrived at the polling centre at 11 am to cast their ballots to elect the new assemblyman for Kahang.

They also spent time taking selfies with other voters. Also present was Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for Kahang, R.Vidyananthan.

Johor voters are going to the polls today to elect their representatives to form a new state government.

A total of 239 candidates from 15 parties contested.-Bernama