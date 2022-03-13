Johor polls: 85 candidates, lose their deposits

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 85 candidates, including all 16 Independents, who contested in the Johor state election had to return home empty-handed when they lost their deposits.

This included all candidates from the three new parties making their election debut, namely Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) which fielded 42 candidates, Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) (four candidates) and Parti Bumiputra Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) (one candidate).

Sabah-based Parti Warisan, which was making its electoral debut in Peninsular Malaysia by fielding six candidates, and Socialist Party of Malaysia, which contested just one seat, also suffered the same fate.

Apart from that, seven Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) candidates in the Sri Medan, Semarang, Tenggeroh, Pasir Raja, Johor Lama, Tanjung Surat and Benut constituencies also lost their deposits after failing to garner one-eighth or 12.5 per cent of the total votes counted.

Meanwhile, four candidates from Perikatan Nasional (PN) who contested in Yong Peng, Layang-Layang, Mengkibol and Paloh as well as four from Pakatan Harapan (PH) who were fielded in Endau, Panti, Sedeli and Penawar also lost their deposits.

As for the 16 Independent candidates who contested in 12 state seats, Zahari Osman, who faced a four-cornered fight in the Penggaram constituency, obtained the highest number of votes - 2,190.-Bernama