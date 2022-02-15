Johor polls: Amira Aisya is MUDA’s candidate for Puteri Wangsa

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) secretary-general Amira Aisya Abd Aziz was named tonight as the party’s candidate for the Puteri Wangsa seat in the Johor state election on March 12.

The announcement of the party’s first candidate for the election was made by MUDA president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

Syed Saddiq said MUDA views Amira Aisya, 27, as a suitable candidate not only because she was the backbone of the party, but also because she had been an inspiration behind its formation.

“I hope the people, especially the Puteri Wangsa electorate will give her the opportunity to serve, to champion the people’s rights and help improve the educational institution,” Syed Saddiq said in his speech at the candidate announcement ceremony at Eco Cascadia here yesterday.

He said Amira Aisya’s selection was also in line with the party’s efforts to feature young leaders, active in service politics and focused on formulating a fair and equitable policy for Johor.

Meanwhile, Amira Aisya, who is from Kampung Melayu Majidee, here, and holds a law degree from the International Islamic University of Malaysia, intends to improve the economy and security in the constituency.

The Johor state polls will be MUDA’s maiden election appearance after being officially registered on Dec 28 last year. -Bernama