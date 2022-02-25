Johor polls: BN practises ‘musyawarah’ in seat distribution

BATU PAHAT: Barisan Nasional (BN) has always practised the concept of ‘musyawarah’ (consensus through discussion) on various matters, including seat distribution in the Johor state election.

Umno vice president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid(pix) said this was done to obtain agreement from all its component parties namely MCA and MIC.

He said based on tolerance among the component parties, BN was optimistic that it could recapture the state seats that it had lost in the 14th General Election (GE14) in 2018.

“BN has been established in Malaysia for 60 years, based on experience, when there is more than one party in the coalition, we must have tolerance, we (UMNO) cannot take all (seats),” he told reporters after officiating the Orang Asli family welfare and health mindset development programme in Kampung Dalam Parit Sulong, near here, today.

Mahdzir said tolerance practised by BN is evident when MCA and MIC retain the same number of seats they contested in GE14.

In the Johor polls, Umno is set to contest 37 seats, including two seats contested in GE14 by Gerakan, which is no longer under the coalition.-Bernama