Johor polls: BN wins 40 seat for more than two-thirds majority: EC

JOHOR BAHRU: Barisan Nasional (BN) won the Johor state election today with more than a two-thirds majority, capturing 40 of the 56 seats contested, the Election Commission (EC) said.

“The full results of the Johor state election are Barisan Nasional (BN) with 40 seats, Pakatan Harapan (PH) 11 seats, Perikatan Nasional (PN) three seats, and PKR and the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) one seat each,“ said EC chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh.

A total of 1,426,573 voters cast their ballots in the polls, giving a voter turnout of 54.92 per cent, he told a press conference at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre here yesterday.-Bernama