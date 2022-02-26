Johor polls: Dzulkelfy in five-cornered fight

JOHOR BAHRU: Incumbent Kota Iskandar state assemblyman Dzulkelfy Ahmad(pix) of Pakatan Harapan (PH) is facing four other candidates in the seat in the Johor state election.

The Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Johor deputy chief, who won the seat with a 14,543-vote majority in the 14th general election, is being challenged by Johor Umno secretary Pandak Ahmad, who is representing Barisan Nasional (BN), and three other candidates.

The others in the fray are Samsudin Ismail of Perikatan Nasional, Dr Zaini Abu Bakar of Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) and R. Arangkannal of Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM).

Their names were announced by returning officer Datuk Haffiz Ahmad at the Dewan Majlis Bandaraya Iskandar Puteri nomination centre at 11 am today.

Early voting for the Johor election is on March 8 and polling is on March 12.-Bernama