Johor polls: Five candidates tested positive so far

PETALING JAYA: A total of five election candidates have been infected with Covid-19.

The latest is Pakatan Harapan’s Jementah candidate Ng Kor Sim, who is from DAP, Malaysiakini reports.

Ng confirmed that she had administered an antigen rapid test kit (RTK) today which showed that she is positive for Covid-19.

Yesterday, Pakatan Harapan’s Pekan Nanas candidate Yeo Tung Siong also confirmed he had been infected with Covid-19.

Earlier yesterday, BN’s Penggaram candidate Ter Hwa Kwong also revealed he was tested positive for Covid-19 and will undergo quarantine.

PKR’s Bukit Batu candidate Chiong Sen Sern confirmed on Feb 27 that he was infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus.

A day earlier (Feb 26), which was nomination day, PKR’s Gambir candidate Naim Jusri learnt he was Covid-19 positive upon arriving at the nomination centre.