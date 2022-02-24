Johor polls: MUDA announces another three candidates

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) deputy chairman R. Sangaran has been announced as the party's candidate for the Machap state seat in the Johor state election (PRN).

This was announced by MUDA president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman at a ceremony held at Taman Eco Cascadia here.

He also announced two other candidates, namely Johor MUDA Committee secretary Fikri Musa (Parit Raja seat) and Johor MUDA Information chief Rasid Abu Bakar (Larkin), making it seven in total announced from the party.

Sangaran holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from Multimedia University and is a partner in a law firm, while Fikri holds a Bachelor of Civil Engineering degree from Universiti Tun Hussein Onn, and Rasid holds a Malaysian Higher School Certificate (STPM).

Syed Saddiq in his speech said the three candidates were among technocrats, lawyers and young executives who were eager to provide services to the people of Johor.

“I hope the people of Johor can give them this opportunity. We want to show that MUDA actually nominates candidates with very diverse, multi-racial backgrounds to really embrace diversity,” he said.

Earlier, four of the party's candidates were announced to contest in the Johor polls, with Johor MUDA chairman Azrol Rahani running for the Bukit Permai state seat, and MUDA secretary-general Amira Aisya Abd Aziz for the Puteri Wangsa seat.

Two other MUDA founders who are also members of the party's Executive Committee, namely Nurafiqah M. Zulkifli and Lim Wei Jiet, were announced to contest in the Bukit Kepong and Tenang state constituencies respectively.

The Johor polls will mark MUDA's first appearance in an election after receiving its official registration letter on Dec 28 last year.

The Election Commission has set the polling date on March 12, with the nomination of candidates scheduled to take place this Saturday (Feb 26) and March 8 set for early voting.-Bernama