Johor polls: Several hot seats to be highly contested affairs

JOHOR BAHRU: The main political parties that are contesting in the Johor state election have announced their respective candidates today, and will engage each other in intense contests over several ‘hot seats’.

Barisan Nasional (BN) will field over 70 per cent new faces in 56 contested seats, with Umno providing 37 candidates, MCA (15) and MIC (four).

Perikatan Nasional (PN) will also contest all 56 seats in this election, introducing 41 new faces and retaining 15 candidates who had contested in the previous state election.

PN candidates comprise 33 Bersatu representatives, PAS (15) dan Gerakan (lapan).

Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) meanwhile is fielding 42 candidates, with 54 of them being under 50 years old, including the youngest candidate being a 26-year-old.

One of the ‘hot seats’ that will surely be among the highlights of the election is the Bukit Kepong seat, where former Johor Menteri Besar Johor Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal from PN will go against former Bukit Serampang assemblyman Ismail Mohamed from PN, in addition to Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) candidate Nurafiqah M Zulkifli and Md Taib Md Suhut (Pejuang).

Sri Gading MP and Johor Pejuang chief, Datuk Dr Sharuddin Md Salleh is slated to take on former state executive councilor Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (BN) as well as Sekolah Menengah Agama Arab Almasriyah headmaster Azlisham Azahar (PN) and R. Sangaran (MUDA) for the Machap state seat.

In the 14th General Election (GE14), Abd Taib Abu Bakar from Umno won narrowly by a thin majority of 404 votes, beating Ahmad Ahem (PH-Bersatu) and Azlisham (PAS).

In Kempas, PKR Johor Women’s chief Napsiah Khamis Maharan will go against Nornekman Osman from Pejuang, the eldest child of former Kemas assemblyman and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian.

The battle in the very heart of Johor Bahru city will also be joined by Umno Pulai Division deputy chief, Datuk Ramlee Bohani (BN) and PN candidate Nur Faizal Abdullah.

The contest for Larkin will be a five-corner fight between MUDA’s Rasid Abu Bakar, Dr Zamil Najwah Arbain (PKR), Umno Johor youth chief Hairi Md Shah, the Home Minister’s press secretary, Zulkifli Bujang (PN) and Mohamad Riadz Mohamad Hashim (Pejuang).

Meanwhile in Benut, Johor BN chairman and Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad will take on Senator Datuk Isa Ab Hamid (PN), PKR leadership council member Haniff @ Ghazali Hosman and Iskandar Noor Ibrahim (Pejuang).

Seats that were won with majorities of less than 500 votes in GE14 are also expected to be hotly contested, including Pemanis (PH-PKR with 363-vote majority), Sungai Balang (BN-Umno, 174 votes), Semerah (PH-PKR, 98 votes) and Layang-layang (BN-Umno, 364 votes).-Bernama