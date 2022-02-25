Johor polls: Warisan to contest six seats

JOHOR BAHRU: Parti Warisan (Warisan) will contest six seats in the Johor state election on March 12, its president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal(pix) announced today.

He also announced the names of the six individuals to be fielded as the party’s candidates for the polls, namely Hishamuddin Busri for Pekan Nenas, Sandara Segaran Arumugam (Bekok), Muhamed Noor Suleiman (Mahkota), Chen Hain Kai (Johor Jaya), Lee Ming Wen (Bukit Batu) and Mohamed Ridza Busu (Permas).

Despite this being its first entry in Johor’s political landscape, Warisan is confident that the people in the southern state would make a wise decision in choosing a new government of high integrity, he said.

“Warisan’s candidates comprise those with vast experience, those who are young and have contributed to their state constituencies, and those who emphasise on the spirit of racial diversity and integrity,” he told reporters after the announcement.

He said Warisan’s participation in the Johor polls was also as a preparation for the upcoming 15th General Election.

“This is our starting point in the peninsula...to strengthen the party’s structure which has been established in Johor,” said the former Sabah Chief Minister.

The Sabah-based Warisan spread its wings to Peninsular Malaysia on Dec 17 last year.

The nomination for Johor polls is tomorrow, while polling is on March 12.-Bernama