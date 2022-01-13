Johor Port expects growth despite Covid-19 disruptions in 2021

PETALING JAYA: MMC Corp Bhd’s Johor Port Bhd expects year-on-year growth volume of 1% for 2021 despite the disruption from the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing movement control orders (MCO) which resulted in the closure of non-essential industries and with factories operating at reduced capacity.

During the year, it rolled out its container terminal operational improvement plan to boost productivity and yard efficiency which translated to a higher gross move per hour (gmph) of 25 compared with a previous rate of 22 gmph.

Despite a challenging year due to pandemic-related disruptions across the global economy, the port has continued to operate at an optimum level based on its operational requirements to ensure that its its import, export and logistics activities were not disrupted.

At the same time, it leveraged the various opportunities that came its way, as the pandemic challenges opened up an opportunity to seek operational efficiencies.

The group believes the port’s cargo diversity, sustainability and resiliency enabled it to weather the Covid-19 storm despite a decline in clinker cargo volume due to less construction activities during the various MCO and in its petroleum volume due to lower consumption as a direct result of less activities and border closures.

Nonetheless, the volumes for other essential products and commodities in terms of food and plantation-related items such as coconut oil, wheat, maize, fertiliser and others remained strong.