Johor’s forest eco parks, hiking, 4WD tracks in forest reserves reopen Jan 15

JOHOR BAHRU: All forest eco parks, as well as hiking routes and four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle tracks, in the permanent forest reserves in Johor, will be reopened to the public this Sunday (Jan 15).

State Forestry Department (JPNJ) director, Datuk Salim Aman, when announcing the matter, reminded the public to always be vigilant and take immediate safety measures if there is a change in weather or environmental conditions.

“For hiking trails and extreme sports routes, as well as activities within permanent reserve forest areas, it is necessary to apply for a permit from the nearest forestry office,” he said through a notice uploaded on the JPNJ’s official Facebook page.

According to the notice, the forest eco parks in the state are Sungai Bantang and Taka Merloh in Labis; Gunung Pulai 1 and Gunung Pulai 2 in Kulai; Gunung Belumut in Kluang; Soga Perdana in Batu Pahat; Panti in Kota Tinggi, and Gunung Arong in Mersing.

The hiking tracks are Gunung Arong and Gunung Janing in Mersing; Gunung Chemendong, Gunung Gua Rimau and Gunung Belumut in Kluang; Gunung Sumalayang, Gunung Muntahak, Gunung Panti Timur, Gunung Panti Barat, Batu Tenggek and Pelepah Kiri @ Bukit Sisek di Kota Tinggi.

In addition, hiking routes at Gunung Banang, Gunung Moakil, Bukit Bindu, Bukit Inas, Bukit Botak, Bukit Payung and Bukit Berdiri in Batu Pahat, Gunung Bekok in Segamat and Gunung Pulai in Kulai will also reopen to the public this Sunday.

On Dec 17 last year, JPNJ ordered the closure of these sites as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incidents due to the monsoon season. -Bernama