Johor’s STeP garners RM12.5b cumulative investment so far

JOHOR BHARU: The total accumulated investment for the high-tech industrial hub Sedenak Tech Park (STeP) Phase 1 in Kulai has reached RM12.5 billion so far.

State Investment, Trade and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Lee Ting Han said Johor is targeting to create about 7,800 job opportunities in STeP Phase 1 which is located on a site of about 301.5 hectares.

“We will continue to promote this area as a state data centre hub as targeted in the Johor Sustainable Development Plan 2030 and as one of the strategies to realise the Johor Digital agenda.

“This is because the development of data centres is one of the key components that will give impetus not only to the digitisation of the ecosystem but also enable the fulfilment of Johor’s aspirations as a digital innovation hub in the region,” he said in a post on his Facebook page yesterday.

He said TPM Technopark Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Johor Corporation, is planning to develop STeP Phase 2.

In the posting, Lee said he attended a visit programme organised by TPM Technopark to STeP – formerly known as Kulai Iskandar Data Exchange – which hosted eight international data centres operating companies from the United States, China and Singapore.

He said the programme aims to introduce STeP, including existing facilities as well as future development, as one of the strategies to attract investment to Johor. – Bernama