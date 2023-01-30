Johor sees less flood victims, no change in Pahang and Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Johor continued to drop while there were no changes in Pahang and Sabah as the numbers remained the same as at 4pm today.

In JOHOR, the number of evacuees dipped to 2,157 people as of 4pm compared with 2,757 at 8 am after floodwaters in Tangkak and Kluang districts receded completely, said the state disaster management committee (JPBN).

It announced that as many as eight temporary evacuation centres (PPS) were closed, with 23 PPS still in operation.

Batu Pahat still has the highest number of evacuees with 895, followed by Mersing (830), Kota Tinggi (340) and Segamat (92), the JBPN statement said today.

According to the weather forecast, Pontian and Kluang can expect rain while eight other districts will be cloudy.

Meanwhile, Sungai Endau in Mersing which still recorded a dangerous level of 2.35 metres, is now on a downward trend.

In PAHANG, the JPBN secretariat reported that flood victims in Rompin this afternoon remained at 219 people (from 70 families) and housed at three PPS.

Some 171 evacuees are sheltered at Kampung Setajam PPS while SKM Kampung Denai PPS and Kampung Jawa Raya PPS is accommodating 27 and 21 victims respectively.

The water level of Sungai Keratong in Rompin continues to drop but is still above the danger level.

In SABAH, the number of flood victims in the state remained unchanged and is expected to be the same today, with 1,211 people (471 families) staying at four PPS in three districts.

The Sabah JPBN secretariat said the biggest evacuation centre was in Pitas, where 1,152 people (450 families) were relocated to two PPS.

It was followed by Lahad Datu with 46 (12 families) at one PPS, and in Paitan with 13 (nine families) also at one PPS, the statement said today. -Bernama