Johor state assembly to convene on Aug 12: Sultan Ibrahim

JOHOR BAHRU: Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar has given consent for the Johor State Legislative Assembly to convene on Aug 12.

A post on His Majesty’s official Facebook page today stated that the ruler also agreed to grace the opening of the State Legislative Assembly sitting in Kota Iskandar near Iskandar Puteri on that date.

“I want all Johor assemblyman to unite and attend the sitting for the benefit of the people and the state, especially to discuss the action plan to help the people whose lives were affected by Covid-19 and to properly restructure the state’s economic recovery plan.

“I feel very sad to see my people living in distress and suffering from fear and anxiety right now. I am also disappointed because, until today, the Covid-19 crisis has yet to be resolved,” he said.

Earlier today, Sultan Ibrahim granted an audience to Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad, State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani and Legal Advisor Amir Nasruddin.

His Majesty also granted an audience to State with Johor Health Department director Datuk Dr Aman Rabu to get his report on the Covid-19 situation in the state.-Bernama