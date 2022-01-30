Johor state election: 2.57 mln ordinary voters eligible to vote

JOHOR BAHRU: There are 2.599 million registered voters who are are eligible to vote in the Johor state election to be held soon, with 2.576 million of them ordinary voters.

Based on statistics released by the Election Commission (EC), the registered voters also comprise 22,536 early voters who include 10,958 members of the armed forces and spouses, and 11,578 police personnel and their spouses.

According to the data gazetted by the EC last Jan 17, the number of absentee voters is 376.

Voters can check their details in the electoral roll at https://pengundi.spr.gov.my ., MySPR Semak application and the EC Hotline at 03-88927018.

The number of voters in Johor recorded an increase of about 28 percent, with an additional 749,731 voters aged 18 and above following the automatic registration of Undi18.

The EC is expected to announce the date of the Johor state election after holding a special meeting this Feb 9.-Bernama