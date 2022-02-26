Johor state election: Nomination for 56 seats ends at 10am

JOHOR BAHRU: The nomination process for the Johor state election ended at 10 am today.

The process, which began at 9 am and involved 56 seats, went smoothly and the returning officers in the respective constituencies are expected to announce the eligible candidates after everything has been finalised.

According to the standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent the spread of Covid-19 issued by the Election Commission (EC), no gathering and parade or procession by supporters are allowed.

Only the candidates and their proposers, as well as the seconders, are allowed to enter the nomination centres.-Bernama