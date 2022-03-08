Johor state election: PN to focus on grey areas

KLUANG: With three more days of campaigning left for the Johor state election, Perikatan Nasional (PN) is now focussing more on grey seats for victory.

Without revealing the state constituencies that are categorised as grey, PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said there are certain areas in the southern state which require more efforts and focus.

“The campaign momentum is good, we are giving focus to all areas especially in constituencies which we think more efforts are needed, the grey areas. Here we would step up our talks (ceremah) and meet voters face-to-face,” said Bersatu president.

Muhyddin who was met by reporters after attending an afternoon tea programme with the leadership of non-governmental organisations and community leaders today said he is confident that fence-sitting voters would make the right choice.

He also called on first-time voters especially youths to come out in full force to cast their ballots in the state election on Saturday to express their sentiments and desire.

The National Recovery Council (MPN) chairman also pledged to create a committee to monitor the implementation of its manifesto “Demi Bangsa Johor’ which is based on eight key thrusts if PN is given the mandate in the state election.

The manifesto launched on March 2 is driven by 24 strategies and based on 145 approaches covering integrity and corruption-free leadership; economic stability; priority in addressing the rising cost of living; concern for the people; social wellbeing; infrastructure efficiency; boosting the tourism sector; and environmental sustainability

A total of 239 candidates are contesting for 56 seats in the state election.

Polling day is set on March 12 (Saturday).-Bernama