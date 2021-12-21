Johor Sultan calls for tighter border control

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar(pix) today said that the country's sovereignty and security should always be given priority by tightening control measures at all border entry points.

His Royal Highness raised the matter during an audience with Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin here.

“I discussed Pulau Pisang, Pulau Batu Puteh and Tompok Utara where security control, especially at the national border and the main entrances, need to be improved,“ Sultan Ibrahim said on his official Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Hamzah said control of the country's borders has always been the main thrust of the ministry to ensure national security and order is always preserved.

“The Ruler also emphasised this matter and gave the advice to tighten border control so that it is not easily intruded.

“Sultan Ibrahim also expressed sadness over the tragedy of a boat ferrying undocumented migrants which capsized and led to the loss of many lives in the waters of Tanjung Balau in Kota Tinggi recently,” he said.

Hamzah said the Sultan also suggested several ways to tighten the country's law, especially matters related to the procedure of vessels anchored in national waters.

“There are many ships anchored in the country’s waters, especially in the Desaru area, which His Royal Highness focuses great importance on the safety of local fishermen, especially when the sea is rough.

“The Sultan also suggested a security structure, including a radar system in the country’s waters to detect the entry of intruders. I will pay attention to the matters raised,” Hamzah added.-Bernama