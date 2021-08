JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar(pix) has expressed his disappointment over the low vaccination rate in the state.

According to the statistics of the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) on social media, vaccine administration for Johor state as of Aug 4 showed 33.3 per cent (1,260,049 people) have received the first vaccine dose while 13.1 per cent (495,730 people) the second dose.

“As the Ruler of the state, I am responsible and entrusted to take care of my subjects. I always think of the suffering of my people, especially those who fell ill and have succumbed to Covid-19.

“The situation is now getting worse with the spread of the Delta variant.. The strategy is very clear that is, we must get as many people as possible vaccinated soonest,“ he said through a post on his official Facebook page, last night.

Sultan Ibrahim added that he and his son Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail had for quite some time discussed the matter with certain parties and urged for more vaccines for the people of Johor.

He said this was in the hope that herd immunity could be achieved as soon as possible in Johor as well as nationwide, so that the people are safe and protected from the disease.

“It is very disappointing when we have to make an appeal to ramp up vaccination for the safety of our own people,“ he said. -Bernama