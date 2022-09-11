Johor Sultan grants audience to PM

JOHOR BAHRU: Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar of Johor today granted an audience to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at his residence here.

Also in attendance was Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page, the courtesy call was part of the Prime Minister’s visit to Johor.

It is learnt that the meeting lasted for about an hour.

Ismail Sabri, who is also the incumbent Bera Member of Parliament, is scheduled to attend the Majlis Ramah Mesra Bersama Warga Ayer Hitam at Dewan Terbuka Taman Suria Ros, Ayer Hitam, this afternoon.-Bernama