Johor Sultan proud of Johorean achieving international success

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, congratulates Muar-born Florence Tan on her appointment as the deputy chief technologist at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in the United States.

“It is a wonderful achievement, especially because of the position she holds at a globally important and prestigious organisation.

“It will also serve as an inspiration to other Johoreans pursuing their various careers, dreams and talents,” said Sultan Ibrahim in a statement posted on his Facebook page today.-Bernama