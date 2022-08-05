Johor Sultan reminds GGK members to refrain from politicking

MERSING: The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar(pix) today attended the 57th anniversary celebration of the Special Forces Regiment at Iskandar camp, here.

In his speech during the event, the Ruler who is the Colonel Commandant of the Special Forces Group (GGK) reminded all officers to refrain from politicking or lobbying for certain positions and rank.

“I do not want any element of favouritism in the camps. I would like to stress that all distinctive positions and ranks accorded to the GGK cannot be unilaterally given or adopted by other Corps,” he said.

Sultan Ibrahim also wanted all members of the GGK to maintain a good level of physical fitness and strength.

“However, individual strength is pointless without the spirit of cooperation and comradeship...we must all unite to form a strong regiment,” he said.

Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Al-Haj Sultan Ibrahim also attended the event.

Also present was Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.-Bernama