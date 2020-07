ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor government will be requesting an allocation of RM1 billion from the federal government to be used to revive the state’s economy that has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Menteri Besar Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad (pix) said the allocation was particularly important for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) involved in the manufacturing sector in Johor, which is one of the biggest contributors to the state’s economy.

“Members of the Ibrahim Johor Economic Council (IJEC) have recommended that the state government seeks an allocation of at least RM1 billion to support effective efforts to boost economic activities in the manufacturing sector.

“We will meet with the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to expound why the state government needs an allocation of at least RM1 billion based on its potential to spur the manufacturing sector,“ he told reporters after chairing the first IJEC meeting at here today.

During the three-hour meeting, members of the council also considered the formation of implementation machineries like the Unit for the Implementation and Coordination of National Agencies on the Economic Stimulus Package (LAKSANA) and Special Task Force to Facilitate Business (PEMUDAH) to monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of the programmes implemented by the state government.

Meanwhile, Hasni said the agenda of the first IJEC meeting today would provide a guidance in preparing the Johor 2021 Budget, which will be tabled in the State Assembly within the next few months.

He said the outcome of discussion between state government representatives and 12 industry leaders and players would be a benchmark in preparing the budget.

“’The discussion entailed assistance for the SME, health and tourism sectors. We will ensure that no groups will be left out, regardless whether they are in the urban or rural areas,” he added.

The Menteri Besar said the IJEC next meeting is expected to be held in the next two months. The meeting was also attended by Johor State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani, former chief secretary to the government Tan Sri Datuk Dr Ali Hamsa and Johor State Financial Officer Datuk A. Rahim Nin.

The others were Johor Corporation (JCorp) president and chief executive Datuk Syed Mohammad Syed Ibrahim, Petronas executive vice-president and chief executive officer (CEO) downstream Datuk Md. Ariff Mahmood, Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA) chief executive Datuk Ismail Ibrahim and Khazanah Nasional Bhd managing director Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan.

Also present were EcoWorld Development Group Bhd chairman Tan Sri Liew Kee Sin, Malaysian Institute of Research (MIER) chairman Tan Sri Dr Kamal Salih, Bank Rakyat CEO Datuk Rosman Mohamed, Bait Al-Amanah founding director Dr Abdul Razak Ahmad, and Johor Deputy State Secretary (Development) Datuk Dr Badrul Hisham Kassim. -Bernama