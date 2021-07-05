Johor to shift strategies in managing Covid-19: MB

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor state government is making a shift in the strategies used to manage the Covid-19 pandemic, said Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad(pix).

In a posting on his official Facebook Hasni said this was because Johor was aware that Covid-19 would become endemic and exist in the community for a long time.

He said a new understanding should be practised by strengthening public health protocols so that Covid-19 could be managed more efficiently and effectively.

“These measures include increasing access to personal test kits, providing more allocations to obtain more vaccine supplies as well as other reasonable measures.

“Under the new strategy shift, Johor will test, trace and vaccinate better,” he said yesterday.

Earlier, Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim ordered the Johor state government to speed up the implementation of initiatives to fight the Covid-19 pandemic which is currently seen as being increasingly critical. -Bernama