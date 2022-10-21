Johor using flood experience during Tenang by-election in handling GE15

JOHOR BAHRU: The experience of holding the Tenang state seat by-election in 2011 during a flood could serve as a guideline in conducting the upcoming 15th General Election in Johor during this wet season, said State Secretary Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani.

He said the state government had made appropriate preparations including holding a flood simulation exercise recently in facing GE15 based on that experience in Tenang.

“The flood water at that time rose to the knees but there was no necessity for the polling stations in the area to be closed and the voting process went on as usual.

“However, we admit that this will be among the challenges we may face this time in a number of areas that have been identified (as flood-prone),“ he told reporters after officiating at the handing-out of writs to 26 electoral officers for the GE15 in Johor that came with a message.

The Tenang state seat by-election was held on Jan 30, 2011 following the death of its incumbent assemblyman, Datuk Sulaiman Taha, on Dec 17, 2010.

Azmi said the state government would be providing a number of suitable trucks for a smooth election process in the event of floods.

“For example, if equipment or the ballot papers are to be brought to the polling stations and the areas are flooded, we will provide the trucks to ensure that the polling stations are opened at 8 am sharp.

“If there are hindrances and some unavoidable matters, the electoral officers will directly contact the Election Commission (EC) for a decision,” he added.

Yesterday, the EC set Nov 19 for polling, early voting on Nov 15 and nomination of candidates on Nov 5.-Bernama