Johor weekend rest days still under study: MB

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor government is still studying the state’s current weekend rest days on Friday and Saturday, said Menteri Besar, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi(pix).

He said that the decision should not be made recklessly, as it involved various stakeholders and needed the consent of the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

He added that the state rest day revision had become the talk of the people in the state, and various suggestions had been received.

“Various suggestions have been received, some want it to remain on Friday and Saturday so that it is easier to perform Friday prayers, while others want it to revert to Saturday and Sunday, to be in line with the federation.

“Some want a longer Friday break, others want two and a half days off, and some even want three and a half days off a week. However, this matter is still in the study stage and it involves various stakeholders,” he said when winding up the debate at the Johor State Assembly at the Sultan Ismail Building here, today.

He said adjustments needed to be made so that parents, especially those working in the private sector, could spend time with their children.

“Many parents who work in the private sector can only spend one day with their children on weekends, due to the difference in rest days since 2014.

“Adjustments need to be made so that parents can spend more time with their families,” he said.

On June 14, Onn Hafiz said that the state government would review the weekend rest days, and explained that the decision on the matter would be announced once the government found a comprehensive approach.-Bernama