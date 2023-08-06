Jokes can only go so far, Umno Youth to protest against Jocelyn Chia

PETALING JAYA: Stand-up comedian Jocelyn Chia thought her jokes condemning Malaysia would be something to laugh about, but how wrong was she?

Singaporean Chia found herself a subject of criticism after she had made fun of the MH370 tragedy during a stand-up comedy session at a club in Manhattan, New York.

While her Singaporean citizenship has been revoked after a video showing Chia making fun of Malaysia went viral on social media, Umno Youth is expected to stage a demonstration in front of the United States Embassy at 2.30pm tomorrow.

New Straits Times reported Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh had instructed his exco members to lodge a police report against Chia.

“She has insulted and belittled Malaysians. She said ‘f*** you Malaysia’... this is an insult that Umno Youth and all Malaysians cannot accept.

“We also urge the government to ban her from entering Malaysia, and in the name of solidarity, I am urging all Umno Youth members to take to the streets and assemble in front of the US Embassy at 2.30pm tomorrow,“ he was reported saying.

The comedian had opened her gig by sharing the history of Singapore to the audience.

“After we gained independence from the British, we were a struggling little nation. In order to survive, we formed a union with a larger, more powerful country, Malaysia,“ she said.

An excited member of the audience then presumably from Malaysia cheered loudly after hearing her mention Malaysia.

Chia then asked if they were from Malaysia, to which they responded with a yes, she then replied, “F--k you, a--holes.”

She also continued by making harsh jokes about missing flight MH370.

She joked about how Malaysians had never visited Singapore in 40 years, and went on to impersonate Malaysia by saying, “Yeah, I tried but you know, my aeroplanes cannot fly.”

“What? Malaysian Airlines going missing (is) not funny, huh? Some jokes don’t land,“ she said.

“This joke kills in Singapore,“ she added.

The Malaysians then interrupted and said they were going to leave her with a bad review, Chia unapologetically replied, “That’s okay, they don’t have Internet.”

Singapore had condemned her act. The republic’s high commissioner to Malaysia, apologised on behalf of the republic to all Malaysians.

Menon in a Star Online report today (June 8) said he is appalled by the “gratuitously offensive comments” made by Chia.

He also said that Chia was no longer a Singaporean.