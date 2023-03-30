Joko Widodo disappointed with FIFA decision

JAKARTA: President Joko Widodo (pix) expressed sadness over the decision of the International Football Federation (FIFA) to cancel the hosting of the 2023 Under-20 World Cup in Indonesia.

He said the decision also disheartened the people of Indonesia but he has urged them to quickly forget the matter and not point fingers to blame anyone.

“We have to respect and accept the decision,“ he said in a statement today.

Erick Thohir, the chief of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI), was also encouraged to organise another FIFA competition in order to prevent his nation from facing sanctions.

FIFA on Wednesday withdrew the right to host the Under-20 World Cup from Indonesia after some of the country’s politicians objected to the participation of the Israeli team.

According to the federation, disciplinary action against PSSI may be decided soon.

In October 2019, Indonesia was selected to hold the 2023 championship, and the Israeli team qualified for the tournament in July 2022.

The U-20 World Cup is scheduled to start from May 20 to June 11 involving 24 countries and taking place in six locations namely Bali, Bandung, Jakarta, Palembang, Solo and Surabaya.

