Jokowi asks Putin to end war in Ukraine

JAKARTA: Indonesia's President Joko Widodo(pix) has urged Russia to end the war in Ukraine which is impacting negatively the world economic recovery.

During a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday, he “underlined that the war must stop immediately and peace negotiations be given a chance.”

“Indonesia stands ready to contribute towards this goal,“ the president said.

Joko Widodo, also known as Jokowi, said in his latest tweet that during their conversation they had also discussed on the situation in Ukraine as well G20 cooperation.

Jokowi also turned down a Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request for weapons, saying that the request was against Indonesia's foreign policy.

He spoke by phone with Zelenskyy last Wednesday at 3 pm local time.

Jokowi, in a live-streamed address today, said both Putin and Zelenskyy have been invited to G20 summit in November in Bali.

“I would like to emphasise that Indonesia is keen to unite the G20 members. There should be no divisions. Peace and stability are the keys to recovery and development of the world’s economy,“ he said.-Bernama