$!Jom Cha enters strategic agreement for expansion with Aeon Big

KUALA LUMPUR: Farm Fresh Bhd and its new venture into the milk tea space via its wholly owned subsidiary, Farm Fresh Jomcha Sdn Bhd, has reached a milestone with the signing of strategic agreement with AEON Big (M) Sdn Bhd (AEON BiG) to open a new outlet at the retailer’s Wangsa Maju store.

The Jom Cha brand was launched in August 2022 and the partnership with AEON BiG is in line with its strategy to expand rapidly nationwide over the next 3 years.

Jom Cha currently can be found at 15 outlets across Malaysia in popular shopping malls such as One Utama and Genting Premium Outlet and they aim to penetrate hypermarkets via AEON BiG, given the strong presence of the Farm Fresh brand within the retailer.

Eddie Lim, Chief Executive Officer of Jom Cha, said, “There is already a well-established relationship between Farm Fresh and AEON BiG and therefore it was a natural fit for Jom Cha by Farm Fresh to now come in as a F&B partner as well”.

He added, “We believe that our Farm to Cup concept, whereby only the freshest milk is used as the base for our products, will be a hit with AEON BiG’s customers and that is why we are confident that this partnership will further grow our brand.”

AEON BiG’s Managing Director, Sheikh Farouk Sheikh Mohamed agreed that Jom Cha leveraging on the strong brand name of Farm Fresh will resonate well with its customers.

“Our philosophy in AEON BiG is that everything we do, we do for our customers, and we are delighted to introduce a unique and exciting F&B store that is new, yet familiar, given that Farm Fresh milk is among the best-selling products in our stores,” he mentioned.

Boasting 19 varieties of milk-based beverages and soft serve ice cream, Jom Cha aspires to provide customers with a space to come together for good conversation and to enjoy products made with the best quality fresh milk and premium, carefully picked ingredients.

Customers enjoyed the new Fresh Yogurt Mixberries Soft Serve Ice Cream flavour at the AEON BiG Wangsa Maju outlet, where a 10% discount was also offered exclusively on its opening day.