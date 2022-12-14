‘Jom Ke Sarawak’ road tour rakes in over RM500,000 in potential sales value

KUCHING: The ‘Jom Ke Sarawak’ road tour organised by the Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board (Tourism Malaysia) in Kota Bharu, Kelantan and Penang in May has raked in a potential sales value of over RM500,000.

Tourism Malaysia deputy director general (Planning), Iskandar Mirza Mohd Yusof said this success has encouraged the agency to continue the road tour in Sarawak to promote the latest tourism products and packages available in the east coast states of Peninsular Malaysia.

“The objective of this programme is to create a network between industry players in the three states (Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang) with those in Sarawak,“ he said when speaking at the road tour programme with tourism industry players from the east coast, here, today.

He said the initiative was the best platform to establish cooperation and business discussions to revive tourism activities in the relevant states.

“Tourism Malaysia’s initiative to organise a business-to-business (B2B) session provides the opportunity to discuss directly in efforts to develop new tourism packages,“ he added.-Bernama