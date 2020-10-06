JomParking can be used to pay parking charges in federal capital

KUALA LUMPUR: City folks can use the JomParking application to pay parking charges when they park at parking bays along road shoulders in the federal capital beginning tomorrow.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), in a statement today, said the application is an additional choice to the existing four e-wallet applications, namely EZ Smart Park, Flexiparking, Wilayah Parking and M-Cash.

“New application for monthly parking pass is not in operation yet, but the application for special parking bays is still opened,” it said.

DBKL advised the city folks to adapt themselves to the new system. — Bernama