Jonathan Nyepa roars in Lion City with 100 m, 4x100 m wins

KUALA LUMPUR: National athlete, Jonathan Nyepa put on an impressive run to emerge the king of sprint as well as helping the men's 4x100 metre (m) quartet to win the gold medal on the last day of the 82nd 2022 Singapore Track and Field Championships, today.

In the 100m race, the sprinter from Sarawak clocked a time of 10.66 seconds to pip the host representative and silver medalist Marc Brian Louis by 0.01s into second place.

Jonathan’s compatriot, Muhammad Haiqal Hanafi, who was the SEA Games champion had to settle for a bronze medal with a time of 10.75s.

Jonathan then scored a double when he along with Muhammad Haiqal, Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi and Muhammad Zulfiqar Ismail clocked 39.66s to clinch gold in the men's 4x100m event beating Indonesia and Singapore who shared silver after the two countries clocked 40.09s.

Meanwhile, M. Avinesh Austin also stole the spotlight following his gold medal win in the men's 800m with a time of one minute 55.14s while Filipino Edwin Jr Giron grabbed the silver (1: 55.27s) and Mohamed Haja Fayiz representing the Swift team took home bronze (1: 59.29s).

In the field event, Malaysia also bagged gold in both men’s and women's discus through Muhammad Irfan Shamsuddin and Queenie Ting Kung Ni, respectively.

Muhammad Irfan dominated the men’s event with a record of 59.15m to beat silver medalist John Albert Mantua (49.57m) of the Philippines followed by Eric Yee Chun Wai of National University Singapore who finished third (47.67m).

Queenie secured her gold with a throw of 46.27m to beat compatriot, Choo Kang Ni (44.11m) who grabbed the silver and Melissa Yee Wai Teng of the Singapore Institute of Technology recorded 33.82m for the bronze medal.

Apart from that, men’s national long jump record holder, Andre Anura Anuar just got to produce a 7.60m jump to emerge the champion of the even while Janry Ubas from the Philippines came in second (7.52m) and the bronze was won by Tedd Toh from Wings Athletics Club (6.93 m).

Experienced athlete, Norliyana Kamaruddin grabbed silver in the women's heptathlon event by collecting 4,875 points. Sarah Dequinan from the Philippines took the gold (5,008 points) and her compatriot, Josefa Ligmayo won bronze (4,486 points).-Bernama