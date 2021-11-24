Jordan sinks Wolfsburg as Sevilla stay in hunt for knockout phase

SEVILLE: Joan Jordan scored an early goal as Sevilla beat Wolfsburg 2-0 in their Champions League clash at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Tuesday, a result that means all four sides in Group G remain in contention for the knockout round.

Substitute Rafa Mir added a second goal deep into injury-time as Sevilla secured a first victory in the group phase this season and it was just about deserved in a match of few clear-cut chances, with Wolfsburg in particular offering little in attack.

Lille lead the table with one round to play having amassed eight points from their five games, ahead of RB Salzburg (seven points), Sevilla (six) and Wolfsburg (five). Sevilla travel to Salzburg for their final game on Dec. 8, while Wolfsburg host Lille at the same time.

The home side's bright start was rewarded with a goal as Jordan stooped to head in an inviting cross from Ivan Rakitic after 13 minutes for his first Champions League strike.

Wolfsburg went close to an equaliser midway through the first half when Lukas Nmecha's shot was palmed onto the crossbar by home goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, but the latter barely had a save to make after that.

Mir had a simple finish from six yards to add a second for the hosts, who inflicted a first defeat on new Wolfsburg coach Florian Kohfeldt. He replaced Mark van Bommel last month and won his first three games in charge before drawing at the weekend.-Reuters