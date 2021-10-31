Jordan to deport unvaccinated expatriates starting Dec 15

AMMAN: Jordan’s Interior Ministry confirmed that strict measures will be taken against expatriates who did not receive the two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

In a statement on Saturday, Jordan news agency (Petra) reported the ministry said that starting from the December 15, unvaccinated expatriates will be deported.

“The decision comes with the aim of protecting public health,“ the ministry added, noting that prompting expatriates to get vaccinated protect them against a future infection and transmitting the disease to others.

Expatriates are allowed to obtain the vaccine for free, without requiring to present a residence permit or a work permit.-Bernama