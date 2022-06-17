Jovian Mandagie seeking legal advice to act against Caely Holdings

PETALING JAYA: Fashion designer Datuk Jovian Mandagie will be seeking legal advice on an alleged false announcement made by Caely Holdings regarding his appointment as the Executive Vice Chairman (“EVC”) of Caely Holdings.

“I did attend a meeting with a representative of Caely Holdings, Datuk Loh Ming Choon, on June 13 to discuss a potential collaboration with Caely Holdings.

“The said representative had also offered a seat on the board of Caely Holdings as the EVC of Caely Holdings with the purpose to revamp and/or expand Caely Holdings’s garment division, to which no definitive verbal agreement had been reached.

“I did not agree to accept the appointment as the EVC of Caely Holdings.

“I wish to further emphasize that I have not executed any forms and/or agreements indicating my acceptance to the said appointment. Therefore, I hereby state that the announcement made by Caely Holdings in relation to my appointment is false, untrue, and misleading,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Jovian also revealed that the alleged announcement had tarnished his corporate, business, and personal reputation.

“I take this matter seriously, and I will be seeking legal advice on this matter to pursue all means necessary to report such wrongdoing to the relevant authorities (e.g. Bursa Malaysia and the Security Commission of Malaysia),“ he stressed.

Jovian is currently the CEO of HEYHO Sdn Bhd, which produces a variety of ready-to-eat meals and Dapur Mandagie, his signature sambal recipe, The Edge Markets reported.

Citing a Bursa Malaysia filing, the portal reported that Jovian began his career in the fashion industry in 2006 before expanding the business as a bridal designer and wedding planner.

In 2021, Jovian was appointed by Cheetah Malaysia as its new creative director.

Notably, Jovian is the son-in-law of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.