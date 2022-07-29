JPA committed to safeguarding welfare of civil servants

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Service Department (JPA) is always open to suggestions and views of stakeholders with regard to the welfare of civil servants that are channelled through the existing platforms.

Director General of Public Service Datuk Seri Mohd Shafiq Abdullah said among the platforms were the National Joint Council (MBK), the Joint Departmental Council (MBJ) and continuous consultation sessions with government agencies and labour unions.

He said continuous improvement which includes reviewing the remuneration system (salaries, allowances and facilities) as well as career paths is also being made holistically taking into account the suitability and economic situation as well as the financial position of the country.

“JPA is committed to ensuring that the welfare of civil servants is always taken care of and improved from time to time in line with the Keluarga Malaysia aspirations,” he said in a statement today.

The statement was issued in response to the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services’ (Cuepacs) call for the government to raise the salaries of civil servants before Parliament is dissolved.

Mohd Shafiq said that in principle, JPA has implemented several improvements to the Malaysian Remuneration System which was introduced in 2002.

“For example in 2016, salary adjustment equivalent to one annual increment was made.

“Apart from that, several policies were introduced for the welfare of civil servants and they include the work-from-home facility, flexible working hours, the quarantine leave facility (for parents to take care of their children who are under quarantine) as well as allowances,” he said.-Bernama